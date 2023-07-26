Home / Cities / Neurosurgeon attacked by patient with knife at Delhi hospital

Neurosurgeon attacked by patient with knife at Delhi hospital

PTI |
Jul 26, 2023 03:56 PM IST

The patient identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Bihar, met the neurosurgeon on Tuesday for consultation.

A senior doctor at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here was allegedly attacked by his patient with a small knife during a consultation meeting in his chamber, police said on Wednesday.

The timely intervention by the hospital security and an attendant of the doctor prevented any serious injury to the doctor.
The timely intervention by the hospital security and an attendant of the doctor prevented any serious injury to the doctor.

The 21-year-old patient was undergoing treatment for depression, since 2021, under Dr Satnam Singh Chabbra, chairman, Department of Neurology, at the leading private hospital in central Delhi's Karol Bagh.

According to police, the patient identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Bihar, met the neurosurgeon on Tuesday for consultation.

He suddenly got agitated and allegedly attacked the doctor with a knife concealed in his pocket, hospital sources said.

However, the timely intervention by the hospital security and an attendant of the doctor prevented any serious injury to the doctor. The patient was overpowered and handed over to police, they said.

His family members had accompanied him to the hospital, a hospital source said.

A police officer said the surgeon received a small cut on his thumb in the incident. He said action under the Prevention of Violence against Doctors, Medical Professionals and Medical Institution Bill, 2018 has been initiated against the patient on the complaint of the surgeon.

Hospital sources said Dr Chabbra has been serving the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) for about three decades now and that he has appealed to patients to consider that doctors are only human and they try to serve the people in the best possible manner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out