New buses will be flagged off by Kejriwal on Tuesday

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 22:34 IST

The first 25 buses of a planned fleet of 4,000, being bought by the Delhi government to augment the city’s ailing public transport system, will be flagged off by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.

On July 24, Hindustan Times had given a first look of these non-AC standard floor buses as they arrived in the city. The 25 buses will be the first-ever in Delhi to have hydraulic lifts fitted on their rear doors. These lifts will facilitate the differently abled and senior citizens, especially wheelchair-bound passengers for smooth entry and exit.

“The buses will be flagged off by the CM at 4 pm from the cluster bus depot at Rajghat on Tuesday. Apart from being disabled friendly, these buses are equipped with CCTV cameras, GPS, panic buttons and rear surveillance cameras, which will be connected with the transport department’s central control room,” said an official.

These buses will be the first of the 1000-bus package that is being procured directly by the transport department.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 21:41 IST