Home / Cities / New land laws realise dream of Pt Premnath Dogra, says J&K BJP

New land laws realise dream of Pt Premnath Dogra, says J&K BJP

Senior BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo said the disgruntled elements under the banner of “Gupkar-Circus” can’t export their political narrative to Jammu and Ladakh.

cities Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 01:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo
Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo(HT File)
         

Abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A followed by the new land laws have realised the dream of late leader Pandit Premnath Dogra, the BJP said here on Thursday.

Known as ‘Sher-e-Duggar’, Dogra was instrumental in forming the Jammu Praja Parishad party in 1947 along with Balraj Madhok. He was opposed to the policies of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

“His whole life, Dogra relentlessly led the struggle for ‘Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan’. The scrapping of J&K’s special status and introduction of the new land laws is a real tribute to Praja Parishad’s movement. Everybody needs to understand it in an appropriate context,” said Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, senior BJP and Kashmiri Pandit leader in a statement.

He said the disgruntled elements under the banner of “Gupkar-Circus” can’t export their political narrative to Jammu and Ladakh.

“The befitting reply of the leaders warning them to keep their hands off Ladakh is a well-timed caution to all in J&K. Their stand is not only appreciable but also worthy of being followed by the people of Jammu region,” he added.

“When the people of J&K can have properties and assets all over India, how can the same rights be denied to others from different states in the scheme of equal rights for all in our Constitution? The Gupkaris should first abandon their acquired properties in places like Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Kochi, Chennai, Kolkata and Bangalore etc. and then advocate their theory on moral grounds,” he argued.

