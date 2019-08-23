e-paper
Friday, Aug 23, 2019

Now, software to get updates about live events from Twitter

cities Updated: Aug 23, 2019 00:03 IST
Musab Qazi
A team of researchers from the department of computer science and engineering, IIT-B; Microsoft India; and Google has developed a software, Contextual Event Search, to scan live events from data streams such as Twitter and automatically generate summaries of the same in real time. The software discovers important sub-events related to that particular event and arranges them in chronologically. It can discard the non-relevant data. “We provide a framework to identify the important chunks from this fast-moving data stream as and when it is generated,” said Manoj Agarwal, one of the researchers.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 00:03 IST

