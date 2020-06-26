e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / New UMC chief takes charge, assures to contain Covid spread

New UMC chief takes charge, assures to contain Covid spread

cities Updated: Jun 26, 2020 20:31 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation’s (UMC) newly appointed commissioner, Dr Raja Dayanidhi took charge on Friday. Dayanidhi replaced Sameer Unhale, who held the position for only a month in Ulhasnagar.

He assured that he will work on ways to control the spread of Covid-19. “On my first day, I am trying to understand the situation and the spread of the outbreak in Ulhasnagar. We shall form a stronger system to fight the pandemic,” said Dayanidhi.

Dayanidhi is an IAS officer from 2016 batch and was posted in Gondia as the chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad.

“Gondia has a zero Covid fatality rate, but Ulhasnagar is a municipal corporation, and many people here travel to Mumbai regularly. Moreover, it has a huge population as well, hence the way to handle the pandemic is different here. However, providing proper facilities and increasing awareness among the residents will be the focus,” said Dayanidhi. Ulhasnagar has, so far, reported 1,326 positive cases, 39 deaths.

“There have been instances of people gathering in large numbers and bodies of Covid victims being handed over to families for the funeral, that led to an increase in positive numbers. Although the police have filed a complaint against those organising such events. Strict measures, to ensure social distancing norms are followed, needs to be in place here,” said Sarita Khanchandani, activist, Ulhasnagar.

top news
‘Cautious Optimism’: Delhi govt numbers show improvement in fight against Covid 19
‘Cautious Optimism’: Delhi govt numbers show improvement in fight against Covid 19
Recoveries exceed active Covid-19 cases in India, rate climbs to 58.24 per cent
Recoveries exceed active Covid-19 cases in India, rate climbs to 58.24 per cent
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
Person shot in Glasgow has died; 6 others injured: Police
Person shot in Glasgow has died; 6 others injured: Police
On China, Indian government needs to communicate better, writes Barkha Dutt
On China, Indian government needs to communicate better, writes Barkha Dutt
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
Memorial, 5 statues as Telangana celebrates Narasimha Rao’s birth centenary
Memorial, 5 statues as Telangana celebrates Narasimha Rao’s birth centenary
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In