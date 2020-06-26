New UMC chief takes charge, assures to contain Covid spread

cities

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 20:31 IST

Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation’s (UMC) newly appointed commissioner, Dr Raja Dayanidhi took charge on Friday. Dayanidhi replaced Sameer Unhale, who held the position for only a month in Ulhasnagar.

He assured that he will work on ways to control the spread of Covid-19. “On my first day, I am trying to understand the situation and the spread of the outbreak in Ulhasnagar. We shall form a stronger system to fight the pandemic,” said Dayanidhi.

Dayanidhi is an IAS officer from 2016 batch and was posted in Gondia as the chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad.

“Gondia has a zero Covid fatality rate, but Ulhasnagar is a municipal corporation, and many people here travel to Mumbai regularly. Moreover, it has a huge population as well, hence the way to handle the pandemic is different here. However, providing proper facilities and increasing awareness among the residents will be the focus,” said Dayanidhi. Ulhasnagar has, so far, reported 1,326 positive cases, 39 deaths.

“There have been instances of people gathering in large numbers and bodies of Covid victims being handed over to families for the funeral, that led to an increase in positive numbers. Although the police have filed a complaint against those organising such events. Strict measures, to ensure social distancing norms are followed, needs to be in place here,” said Sarita Khanchandani, activist, Ulhasnagar.