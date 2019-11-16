New view point for tourists to see Taj Mahal under moonlight

cities

Agra The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday opened an all new view point of Taj Mahal which will enable the tourists to get a spectacular view of the iconic monument under the moonlight and during early morning hours.

State minister Girraj Singh Dharmesh on Saturday inaugurated the Mehtab Bagh Taj view point, which will allow tourists to view Taj Mahal at the cost of ₹20 for three hours in the morning and three hours in the evening. This new point will be opened for tourists from morning 7 to 10 am and in evening 7 to 10 pm.

“The Taj view point has been developed by the Agra Development Authority. I wish more such view points are developed in Agra so that more foreign tourists can come here,” Dharmesh told the media here.

It is proposed that this Taj view point would open till 12 pm on full moon night when the monument in white marble shines at its best. The minister was hopeful that this Taj view point would help in increasing night stay of tourists in the city .

“This was a long pending demand and the view point would be most useful for tourists landing in the city on Friday when Taj Mahal remains closed. Otherwise also, the view point would be a perfect place to watch Taj in different moods during sunrise and sunset,” said Pradeep Tamta, tourism information officer in UP Tourism Department here .

“This facility to view Taj Mahal would be available for three hours both in morning and evening and visitors can remain there from 7 to 10 both in morning and evening. The ticket charges are Rs. 20 for both Indian and foreign tourists on trial basis. The distance of the main mausoleum of Taj Mahal from the view point would be less than 300 metres with only river Yamuna in between,” he said .

Tourists present on the day of the inauguration were happy to see Taj Mahal through a new view point.

“I am from Melbourne, Australia. I have been to Taj Mahal before, but not to this place (Mehtab Bagh Taj view point). I think it is a wonderful spot,” said a foreign tourist.

Another tourist from Jammu and Kashmir said, “It is a good thing for tourism. It is a dream come true moment if I get to see the Taj Mahal during the night.”

It may be recalled that Taj gates open for night viewing but the facility is confined to five nights only in a month: on full moon night and two nights before and after it. The tickets are costly, priced at Rs 510 for Indians and Rs. 750 for foreigners. Tourists are allowed access till the red sand stone platform which is 300 metres from the main mausoleum.

As such, this new view point would be convenient, as there is no restriction on the number of visitors. In contrast, 8 batches of 50 tourists each are allowed inside Taj for night viewing on full moon night for which ticket needs to be purchased a day before .

A bench has been laid for tourists at this view point and ADA has constructed a tiled road to reach this spot .

Earlier this month, the district administration had installed two air purifier machines at the gates of the Mughal era monument to combat air pollution in the region. (With agency inputs)