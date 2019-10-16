e-paper
Newborn boy found in drain Ludhiana

cities Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A newborn boy was found crying in a gutter in Prabhat Nagar here. Police have booked an unidentified person in the case on Wednesday. Police said the boy seems to be a month old and is admitted to the civil hospital, and is out of danger. 

It was on Tuesday when a resident of the area, Amarjeet Singh, heard the cries of the baby and later found him lying in the gutter. 

Amarjeet lodged a complaint with the police and handed over the child to them. In his complaint, he said he was closing his shop when he suddenly heard a child crying. “My tenant and I looked around but were not able to trace the child. Later, when we opened the cover of the manhole, we found the boy there. We immediately took him out and alerted the police,” he said. 

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons under Section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it) of the Indian Penal Code at the Division Number 6 police station. 

Division Number 6 station house officer (SHO) inspector Amarjit Singh said the police were checking the CCTV cameras in the area and also questioning the residents to trace the accused.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 22:56 IST

