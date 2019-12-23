Newborn’s body found with parts of it bitten by dogs

cities

Lucknow The body of a newborn was found in the parking area of the KGMU’s Trauma Centre on Monday, with parts of it bitten off by stray dogs.

Passersby saw the canines biting the body and informed the parking contractor who chased away the dogs and informed police about it.

“Someone threw the body in the parking of the trauma centre and dogs pounced on it,” said police.

With the help of CCTV footage, cops began investigations to find out who dumped the body in the parking lot.

“Around 11am on Monday, some people saw the body of a neonate in a garbage dump in the parking lot of KGMU’s Trauma Centre. It was sent for a post-mortem examination. The police are probing the matter with the help of KGMU officials,” said Vishwajeet Singh, SHO (Chowk).

The number of stray dogs is increasing in the area despite the tall claims of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC). Recently, the work of sterilisation of dogs was carried out in the city with the help of a city-based NGO.