Newly appointed Pune unit BJP office-bearers eye assembly seats

Aug 20, 2019

Madhuri Misal and Ganesh Bidkar, the newly appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office-bearers have both expressed their willingness to contest the upcoming state assembly elections.

Misal said, “I am currently representing the Parvati assembly constituency and this time too, I will contest from here. Former state unit heads, Devendra Fadnavis and Raosaheb Danve, contested elections while holding posts of party office-bearers. The BJP does not have a rule stating that a person holding a post cannot contest elections.”

While Misal has been appointed as the new city unit chief, replacing Yogesh Gogawale; Bidkar has been appointed as secretary. Misal is a member of legislative assembly (MLA) from the Parvati assembly constituency.

On the other hand, Bidkar said, “I have been working in the Kasba assembly constituency since the past 25 years. Every political worker wants to contest the elections, and the same applies to me. I would love to contest the assembly elections, if given a chance. I am ready to contest from the Kasba assembly seat.”

After Girish Bapat, member of Parliament (MP) got elected to the Lok Sabha, many candidates from the Kasba assembly constituency are eager to contest the elections. Bidkar, Pune mayor Mukta Tilak, Hemant Rasne, Bapat’s daughter-in-law Swarda Bapat, among others have expressed their eagerness for this seat.

Though Misal took charge on Tuesday at the party’s office located at Sanman Hotel on JM road, office-bearers from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and many senior party leaders were missing. Misal, however, claimed that those who were unable to make it to the party office, communicated their wishes to her, through the telephone.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019