e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Newlywed woman found dead in Ludhiana, husband, in-laws booked

Newlywed woman found dead in Ludhiana, husband, in-laws booked

On Friday morning, victim’s father received a call from her in-laws that she was lying unconscious. When he reached there, he found she had died. They fled the house when he asked them how she died.

cities Updated: Jul 17, 2020 22:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A newlywed woman was found dead in Jalaldiwal village of Raikot on Friday, following which her husband and in-laws were booked for dowry death. The deceased has been identified as Baljit Kaur, 30.

The accused Navdeep Singh, her husband, Charanjit Kaur, her mother-in-law, and Amarjit Kaur, Charanjit’s sister, are on the run.

The victim’s father, Gurmukh Singh, said that Navdeep had started harassing Baljit for dowry soon after their marriage on October 7, 2019. On Friday morning, he received a call from Amarjit, who informed him that Baljit was lying unconscious. When he reached there, he found she had died. The husband and in-laws fled the house when he asked them how Baljit had died.

ASI Gursant Singh, in-charge at Jalaldiwal police post, said an FIR under Section 304-B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

top news
‘Multilateralism with reformed UN at its centre can meet human aspirations’: PM Modi
‘Multilateralism with reformed UN at its centre can meet human aspirations’: PM Modi
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya admitted to Nanavati hospital
Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya admitted to Nanavati hospital
‘India has helped over 150 countries in global fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
‘India has helped over 150 countries in global fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Cuttack’s ‘Gold Man’ gets face mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh; inspired by Pune resident
Cuttack’s ‘Gold Man’ gets face mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh; inspired by Pune resident
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In