Newlywed woman found dead in Ludhiana, husband, in-laws booked

cities

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 22:38 IST

A newlywed woman was found dead in Jalaldiwal village of Raikot on Friday, following which her husband and in-laws were booked for dowry death. The deceased has been identified as Baljit Kaur, 30.

The accused Navdeep Singh, her husband, Charanjit Kaur, her mother-in-law, and Amarjit Kaur, Charanjit’s sister, are on the run.

The victim’s father, Gurmukh Singh, said that Navdeep had started harassing Baljit for dowry soon after their marriage on October 7, 2019. On Friday morning, he received a call from Amarjit, who informed him that Baljit was lying unconscious. When he reached there, he found she had died. The husband and in-laws fled the house when he asked them how Baljit had died.

ASI Gursant Singh, in-charge at Jalaldiwal police post, said an FIR under Section 304-B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.