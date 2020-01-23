NHAI gives nod for FOB at Shankar Chowk

cities

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 19:17 IST

Gurugram: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has given a no objection certificate (NOC) to DLF to construct a foot overbridge (FOB) at Shankar Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway, which will connect Moulsari Avenue Rapid Metro station with Udyog Vihar Phase-3, said officials familiar with the matter.

Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI Gurugram, said, “The FOB has been given an NOC by NHAI. This FOB will help pedestrians cross the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway without any hassle.”

DLF confirmed that after NHAI’s nod, they are waiting for a few more approvals. “There are a few more approvals that we are waiting for, including that of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). After the approvals, the work will be awarded and construction will start. The FOB is likely to be completed in seven months,” said a DLF official privy to the matter.

In the absence of an FOB at Shankar Chowk, pedestrians find it hard to cross the expressway. At least 12 pedestrians lost their lives in accidents on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway between 2016 and 2019, as per data by Haryana Vision Zero (HVZ), which is a campaign aimed at bringing down road traffic deaths in the state. Sarika Panda Bhatt, programme coordinator with HVZ, said, “We had proposed an underpass at Shankar Chowk to NHAI. But now with an FOB coming at this junction, that is fine too.”

The FOB is being constructed at a cost of ₹25 crore.

“It is observed that there is no direct connectivity from Udyog Vihar to the nearby Rapid Metro station. As a result of this, hundreds of pedestrians are constrained to risk their lives while crossing the national highway’s busy slip roads in peak hours every day to access the Rapid Metro,” read the details of the project posted by DLF on the GMDA website for public consultation last year.

“There is a bus stop near Moulsari Rapid Metro station and the pedestrians getting down from buses will be able to easily cross the national highway by the proposed FOB,” said the details of the project.

Last year, HVZ carried out a study of pedestrians crossing at Shankar Chowk and found out that within a span of one minute more than 300 people had crossed this stretch. “This is one of the busiest junctions in the city. In our study, around 380 pedestrians had crossed the Shankar Chowk,” said Bhatt.

Pedestrians who cross the busy Shankar Chowk junction said that this FOB has been a necessity for them and should have been constructed a decade ago. Anjali Sharma, who works in Udyog Vihar, said, “I get down at Moulsari Avenue station and crossing the national highway is no joke. There are so many lanes, and vehicles don’t stop coming. This FOB will be a huge relief for us.”

To make the FOB safer during the night, it will be illuminated and will provide easy connectivity for pedestrians who need to access the metro network and other facilities. The FOB will be served with both up and down escalators to encourage pedestrians to use it and there will be staircase and elevators.