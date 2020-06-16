Nigerian national held for killing 3-month-old daughter

cities

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 00:04 IST

Greater Noida: A 30-year-old foreign national was arrested by the Ecotech 3 police Monday morning for allegedly killing his three-month-old daughter and then throwing her body from their second storey apartment in a highrise in Greater Noida.

The man was identified as Ozioma Declan, a Nigerian national living in Greater Noida’s Imperia society since 2019 with his wife, Julie, and their daughter.

According to an acquaintance of the family he ran an export business for wigs and had been suffering from depression for the past six months.

According to Charles Kennedy, a representative of the Nigerian Association in Greater Noida, “He exported wigs to Africa and was suffering from financial losses during the lockdown. He was alright till December but had started getting depressed from January. On Monday morning, he lost control and hit his daughter after which she died, at 6.47am,” said

He said Julie is with family friends while they are waiting for the autopsy to be completed.

Police officials said they rushed to the spot when they were informed of domestic violence by the wife, who alleged that Declan was mentally disturbed and had beaten her and killed their infant daughter. He was taken in custody from the spot.

“Based on what his wife told us, he had been depressed for a while and was very aggressive in the past week, sometimes even assaulting her. He even had an incident in church on Sunday in which he had shouted at some people; he had not slept at all for the past few days,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2.

The couple had allegedly been fighting since Sunday night and on Monday morning, Julie asked him to sleep even as the baby was crying, after which Declan lost control, said the police.

He allegedly picked her up from next to Julie and smashed the girl’s head on the floor after and then threw her from their second storey house before Julie could even react. He seemed mentally disturbed, said the police.

Hearing her shout for help, neighbours and guards rushed to the spot and the girl was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead by 7.30am.

“He was taken into police custody and sent to jail while the Nigerian embassy has been informed about the incident,” said the DCP.

Declan was booked at the Ecotech 3 police station for murder (section 302 of the Indian Penal Code) based on Julie’s complaint, while the body of the child was sent for an autopsy.