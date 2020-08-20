Nine forest service officers transferred in Himachal Pradesh

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 16:00 IST

Shimla: The state government has transferred nine Himachal Pradesh Forest Service (HPFS) officers.

In a notification on Wednesday evening, additional chief secretary, forests, Sanjay Gupta said that the district project officer (DPO), integrated development project, Mandi, Munshi Ram has been transferred as the divisional forest officer (DFO), headquarters, in the office of the conservator of forests, Mandi.

Assistant conservator of forests (ACF), wildlife, Shimla, Anita Bhardwaj will now be DFO HQ in the office of CCF, wildlife, Shimla.

SDM, forest working division (FWD), Solan, Baldev Raj will now be joint director, Forest Training Institute (FTI), Chail, while the SDM, FWD, Rampur, Krishan Bhag Negi has been posted as divisional manager, FWD, Rampur.

Assistant project director, KFW, Dharamshala, Narender Singh, has been transferred as joint director, Forest Training Institute, Sundernagar.

Assistant conservator, forest division, Paonta Sahib, Jagdish Gautam has been transferred as DM, FWD, Mandi cum-DM HQ at the office of the director, central, Mandi.

ACF, forest division, Una, Rahul Sharma will now be DPO, integrated development project, Una.

ACF, Pong Dam, Ajay Kumar has been transferred as DPO, integrated development project, Mandi, and ACF, (HQ), CCF, Wildlife Shimla, Praveen Sharma is the sub divisional manager, FWD, Solan.