e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Nine forest service officers transferred in Himachal Pradesh

Nine forest service officers transferred in Himachal Pradesh

chandigarh Updated: Aug 20, 2020 16:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Shimla: The state government has transferred nine Himachal Pradesh Forest Service (HPFS) officers.

In a notification on Wednesday evening, additional chief secretary, forests, Sanjay Gupta said that the district project officer (DPO), integrated development project, Mandi, Munshi Ram has been transferred as the divisional forest officer (DFO), headquarters, in the office of the conservator of forests, Mandi.

Assistant conservator of forests (ACF), wildlife, Shimla, Anita Bhardwaj will now be DFO HQ in the office of CCF, wildlife, Shimla.

SDM, forest working division (FWD), Solan, Baldev Raj will now be joint director, Forest Training Institute (FTI), Chail, while the SDM, FWD, Rampur, Krishan Bhag Negi has been posted as divisional manager, FWD, Rampur.

Assistant project director, KFW, Dharamshala, Narender Singh, has been transferred as joint director, Forest Training Institute, Sundernagar.

Assistant conservator, forest division, Paonta Sahib, Jagdish Gautam has been transferred as DM, FWD, Mandi cum-DM HQ at the office of the director, central, Mandi.

ACF, forest division, Una, Rahul Sharma will now be DPO, integrated development project, Una.

ACF, Pong Dam, Ajay Kumar has been transferred as DPO, integrated development project, Mandi, and ACF, (HQ), CCF, Wildlife Shimla, Praveen Sharma is the sub divisional manager, FWD, Solan.

top news
Qureshi heads to Beijing after Imran Khan’s ‘Pak future with China’ remark
Qureshi heads to Beijing after Imran Khan’s ‘Pak future with China’ remark
Delhi restaurants, hotels allowed to serve liquor; bars stay closed
Delhi restaurants, hotels allowed to serve liquor; bars stay closed
Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore ranked cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year
Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore ranked cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for Covid-19
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for Covid-19
Congress to raise China, Facebook, Covid-19 handling in upcoming Parliament session
Congress to raise China, Facebook, Covid-19 handling in upcoming Parliament session
Dhoni thanks PM Modi for warm letter of appreciation
Dhoni thanks PM Modi for warm letter of appreciation
‘There is a Lakshman Rekha’: SC to Bhushan in contempt case hearing
‘There is a Lakshman Rekha’: SC to Bhushan in contempt case hearing
‘Oh, how I wish my mother…’: Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nomination
‘Oh, how I wish my mother…’: Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nomination
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In