e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Nine held for illegally transporting migrants in Punjab

Nine held for illegally transporting migrants in Punjab

The accused charged Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000 per person and used Tempo Travellers and Toyota Innova of a Tanda-based taxi owner to transport the migrants to their home states amid coronavirus pandemic

cities Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hoshiarpur
Hindustantimes
         

Police, on Friday, arrested nine people for facilitating illegal passage of stranded migrants to Bihar and UP on fake curfew passes by charging hefty sums from beneficiaries.

As per the FIR lodged at Tanda police station, the accused charged Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000 per person and used Tempo Travellers and Toyota Innova of a Tanda-based taxi owner to transport the migrants to their home states amid coronavirus pandemic.

The arrested persons include Satnam Singh and Gaurav Kumar of Tanda, RaviKumar of Santokh Nagar, Chander Mohan of Miani, Ajay Pal, Kamal Mehra, Pankaj Kumar and Vishal Vohra of Hoshiarpur and Sukhwinder Singh of Allowal village.

“Accused photoshopped curfew pass issued by SDM Batala and pasted them on the windscreens of the vehicles. The drivers even kept additional copies of the pass with them which they showed at every checkpost while crossing borders in every state,” said SSP Gaurav Garg.

He said 71 persons had been illegally transported to Lucknow, Saharanpur and Gonda in Bihar with a consideration of around Rs 3.5 lakh.

“We have impounded three Tempo Travellers, two Innova cars, a printer and five fake passes from the accused and booked them under the Indian Penal Code, the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Act,” the SSP said.

top news
In tests at Delhi’s biggest containment zones, a 6/11 score raises hope
In tests at Delhi’s biggest containment zones, a 6/11 score raises hope
Covid-19: In key video conference with PM Modi, what could be on states’ wish list
Covid-19: In key video conference with PM Modi, what could be on states’ wish list
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
Vasundhra out, Maujpur locality in, here’s full list of Delhi’s containment zones
Vasundhra out, Maujpur locality in, here’s full list of Delhi’s containment zones
Uttarakhand police faces DM’s ire for booking toddlers
Uttarakhand police faces DM’s ire for booking toddlers
Australia backs India’s call for WHO reform post Covid-19 crisis, says envoy-designate
Australia backs India’s call for WHO reform post Covid-19 crisis, says envoy-designate
‘Has been such an amazing journey’: Kohli talks about his future with RCB
‘Has been such an amazing journey’: Kohli talks about his future with RCB
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities