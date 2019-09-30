Nine-member team formed to probe cases against Ansal

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:27 IST

A day after vice chairman of Ansal API Pranav Ansal was arrested from New Delhi airport, the district police on Monday set up a nine-member special monitoring team to investigate the cases lodged against the real estate firm.

The team will be headed by SP (north) Sukriti Madhav, said Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP, Lucknow.

Circle officers of Hazratganj and Gomti Nagar along with inspectors from Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, PGI, Hazratganj and Gosaiganj have also been made members of the team.

Police officials have claimed that Ansal API allegedly sold plots of land to purchasers without getting the ownership transferred to its name.

The group also diverted funds of investors to other projects without completing the old ones and did construction even in land shown as parks in the original plan.

Investigators also said the group authorities even got its employees to register fake cases against the investors to mount pressure on them whenever they demanded their money back. He said the group authorities even threatened investors in many cases.

Police is investigating 24 cases and interrogating vice-chairman Pranav to get more details.

“The investigation officers may apply for police remand of the accused if required,” he added.

