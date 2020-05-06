NIPER registrar issues gag order after news report on coronavirus research

cities

The officiating registrar of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali, has for the first time issued a gag order on all faculty, staff members, officers, banning them from speaking to the media.

The orders were issued after a news report titled ‘Mohali’s NIPER focusing on cutting-edge Covid-19 research’ was published that talked about NIPER’s maiden research into identifying drugs to treat coronavirus.

The faculty members are now alleging that such bans do not work and instead lead to staff speaking off the record.

In the order, registrar Jitender Kumar Chandel stated, “It is reiterated that the administrative and research documents/correspondence, proposals, etc, are held by the respective employees/departments in fiduciary capacity and strictly ‘need to know basis’ and are not required to be divulged/shared/disclosed to any unauthorised person/publication orally, visually or by written communication. The employees are strictly advised not to interact with media persons unless authorised by the competent authority. Any laxity with regards to the directions will be seriously viewed and will invite action as per rules.”

Even after repeated calls and messages, registrar Chandel did not respond to questions.

A senior faculty member on the condition of anonymity said the gag orders clearly reflected insecurity among the management of NIPER. These undemocratic means were being used to curb criticism against the Institute, he said.