e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / NIPER registrar issues gag order after news report on coronavirus research

NIPER registrar issues gag order after news report on coronavirus research

The faculty members are now alleging that such bans do not work and instead lead to staff speaking off the record

cities Updated: May 06, 2020 20:06 IST
Hillary Victor
Hillary Victor
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

The officiating registrar of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali, has for the first time issued a gag order on all faculty, staff members, officers, banning them from speaking to the media.

The orders were issued after a news report titled ‘Mohali’s NIPER focusing on cutting-edge Covid-19 research’ was published that talked about NIPER’s maiden research into identifying drugs to treat coronavirus.

The faculty members are now alleging that such bans do not work and instead lead to staff speaking off the record.

In the order, registrar Jitender Kumar Chandel stated, “It is reiterated that the administrative and research documents/correspondence, proposals, etc, are held by the respective employees/departments in fiduciary capacity and strictly ‘need to know basis’ and are not required to be divulged/shared/disclosed to any unauthorised person/publication orally, visually or by written communication. The employees are strictly advised not to interact with media persons unless authorised by the competent authority. Any laxity with regards to the directions will be seriously viewed and will invite action as per rules.”

Even after repeated calls and messages, registrar Chandel did not respond to questions.

A senior faculty member on the condition of anonymity said the gag orders clearly reflected insecurity among the management of NIPER. These undemocratic means were being used to curb criticism against the Institute, he said.

top news
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
‘Significant evidence’ but no ‘certainty’ virus from Wuhan lab:Mike Pompeo
‘Significant evidence’ but no ‘certainty’ virus from Wuhan lab:Mike Pompeo
LIVE: Mumbai Covid-19 cases cross 10,000-mark with 769 new additions
LIVE: Mumbai Covid-19 cases cross 10,000-mark with 769 new additions
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
When Shah Rukh asked Priyanka a question about marrying him
When Shah Rukh asked Priyanka a question about marrying him
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities