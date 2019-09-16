Nirmohi Akhara rules out resumption of mediation in Ayodhya dispute

lucknow

Mahant Dinendra Das, head of the Nirmohi Akhara, on Monday ruled out resumption of the mediation process to resolve ongoing title dispute in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case in Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court has already given enough time to the mediation process. We were also in favour of mutual resolution of the dispute. But the process has failed,” said Mahant Dinendra Das.

The reaction followed reports in a section of the media that the Nirvani Akhara and the Sunni Waqf Board wanted the mediation process to resume.

“Now, the case is in its final stage. The Supreme Court is likely to deliver final verdict in the next two to three months. Both the parties (Hindus and Muslims) have deposed before the court,” asserted Das.

“When we are nearing the end of the case in Supreme Court, there is no point in restarting the mediation process again. Let the court deliver the final verdict,” said Das.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, rejected the claim that the Nyas was a new party in the title dispute.

“Members of the Nyas, along with the Ram Lala Virajman ( a party in the title dispute), have always been active in court proceedings both in the high court (Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court) and now in Supreme Court,” said Nritya Gopal Das.

“The Nyas has been spearheading the Ram Mandir movement across the country since ages. We have been active on all fronts, both outside the court and on streets, on the Ram temple issue,” said the Mahant.

Triloki Nath Pandey- Ram Lala’s next friend- who is representing Ram Lala Virajman, in the Supreme Court, said: “The mediation process has failed. Now, those who are on the verge of losing the court battle are creating new obstacles in construction of Ram Mandir.”

Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson of the VHP, also ruled out any support to restart the mediation process.

“Now, when the court is about to decide the case, disgruntled elements who are going to lose the court battle are again trying to delay the final verdict in the title dispute,” said Sharma.

The Supreme Court had appointed a three-member mediation panel on March 8 last to resolve the age-old Ayodhya dispute with a deadline of eight weeks. The panel had convened its first meeting in Faizabad on March 13 last.

Three mediators were Justice (retd) FM Ibrahim Kalifulla, who headed the committee, Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.

The panellists had met all the parties concerned. However, the mediation panel had failed to resolve the dispute.

