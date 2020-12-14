No bills from 24x7 water meters... for now: water dept chief

cities

PUNE Officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Monday, sought to assuage elected members, who were representing the complaints and worries of citizens as regards water metres being installed in housing societies.

These metres, common for all flats in a given housing society, have drawn much flak from residents, who are worried about how the water bills, under the PMC’s 24x7 water scheme, are going to be calculated.

PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar on Monday said, “It is true that there is some miscommunication about the scheme. But, we will ensure citizens would get proper information. PMC will not apply bills as per the metres in the initial stages of the scheme.”

Corporators Dilip Vede Patil, Rajabhau Barate, Vrushali Jadhav, Manjushree Khardekar and Vasanti Choudhari were at the meeting.

Barate and Vedepatial said, “Many housing societies are not ready to give permission for installation of the meters. The administration must ensure that they brief society members about the scheme and that the PMC does not start billing immediately.”