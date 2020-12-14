e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / No bills from 24x7 water meters... for now: water dept chief

No bills from 24x7 water meters... for now: water dept chief

cities Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 20:27 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
         

PUNE Officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Monday, sought to assuage elected members, who were representing the complaints and worries of citizens as regards water metres being installed in housing societies.

These metres, common for all flats in a given housing society, have drawn much flak from residents, who are worried about how the water bills, under the PMC’s 24x7 water scheme, are going to be calculated.

PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar on Monday said, “It is true that there is some miscommunication about the scheme. But, we will ensure citizens would get proper information. PMC will not apply bills as per the metres in the initial stages of the scheme.”

Corporators Dilip Vede Patil, Rajabhau Barate, Vrushali Jadhav, Manjushree Khardekar and Vasanti Choudhari were at the meeting.

Barate and Vedepatial said, “Many housing societies are not ready to give permission for installation of the meters. The administration must ensure that they brief society members about the scheme and that the PMC does not start billing immediately.”

top news
First Covid-19 vaccine administered in the US, tweets President Donald Trump
First Covid-19 vaccine administered in the US, tweets President Donald Trump
Will start hunger strike if farmers’ issues not resolved, says Anna Hazare
Will start hunger strike if farmers’ issues not resolved, says Anna Hazare
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
India’s retail inflation eases in November, is still above RBI’s 4% benchmark
India’s retail inflation eases in November, is still above RBI’s 4% benchmark
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
It’s like asking batsmen to score only on the off-side: Tendulkar
It’s like asking batsmen to score only on the off-side: Tendulkar
The world is changing. India needs to get its priorities right
The world is changing. India needs to get its priorities right
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In