No-confidence motion proposed against TMC chief Sanjeev Jaiswal

cities

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 00:13 IST

The rift between the administration and elected representatives of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) continues to widen, with members of the general body proposing a no-confidence motion against civic commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal, almost five years after he took charge.

The motion was tabled by Congress corporator Vikrant Chavan, who called him ‘Simon Go back’ in the house. It was seconded by Shiv Sena corporator Ashok Vaity. While most other senior leaders of the Sena and BJP refrained from passing the motion, the city mayor Meenakshi Shinde announced a special meeting to take a decision on it.

The general body on Tuesday disapproved some of the proposals tabled by the civic administration, alleging irregularities and corruption in these proposals. Irked by the allegations, the civic commissioner asked his officials not to attend the meeting to be held on Wednesday.

BJP corporator Narayan Pawar said that this is not the first time the administration has refused to attend the house. “It is an insult to the house and needs to be addressed,” he said.

Vikrant Chavan, Congress corporator, said, “The commissioner has taken us for granted. I am proposing a no-confidence motion; it is time to say ‘Simon Go Back’.” The motion was seconded by Sena corporator Ashok Vaity.

“The motion should have been made two years ago when the administration first staged a walkout. It is our mistake that we have given ample leeway to the administration and commissioner. Since the general body has demanded it, we will conduct a special meeting to decide on it,” said mayor Shinde.

Commissioner Jaiswal said he wanted to attend the meeting but had requested the general body five times to postpone it.

“They refused to adjourn so we decided not to attend it. I have not officially received any no-confidence motion; I will reply when they officially send it to me,” he said.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 00:13 IST