e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / No Covid death in Ludhiana for the second time in a week

No Covid death in Ludhiana for the second time in a week

As many as 77 Ludhiana residents tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the case tally to 19,967.

cities Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 22:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

For the second time in the past three days, Ludhiana reported no death due to Covid-19 on Saturday.

The district’s death toll currently stands at 827. October has recorded 86 deaths so far, compared to 330 in September and 323 in August, indicating a drop in the daily death rate.

In the last seven days, nine people succumbed to the virus, a considerable decline from September when nine and above used to be the daily average.

Hindustantimes

Even in the first week of October, 47 deaths were reported, while the number came down to 21 the next week, and further to 16 in the week ending on October 21.

Meanwhile, as many as 77 Ludhiana residents tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the case tally to 19,967. With 18,879 recoveries, only 258 cases remain active. Also, 48 people were asked to observe home quarantine on Thursday.

top news
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat tomorrow at 11am
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat tomorrow at 11am
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 LIVE: Jordan’s stunner ends Abdul Samad’s innings
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 LIVE: Jordan’s stunner ends Abdul Samad’s innings
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
18 killed, 57 injured in suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul
18 killed, 57 injured in suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
‘Not anti-national or religious fight’: J&K mega alliance vows to expose ‘lies’
‘Not anti-national or religious fight’: J&K mega alliance vows to expose ‘lies’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In