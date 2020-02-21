e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / No fraud, just irregularities: Ex-MLA on Karnala bank scam

No fraud, just irregularities: Ex-MLA on Karnala bank scam

cities Updated: Feb 21, 2020 00:58 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

The former member of legislative assembly(MLA) from Panvel, Vivekanand Patil, who was booked by the Navi Mumbai Police three days ago for embezzling ~ 513 crore from Karnala Nagari cooperative bank into two institutions owned by him, admitted to diverting the funds on Thursday but said there were “irregularities” and no fraud in the dealings.

Patil also said he is ready to pay back the depositors by mortgaging his properties.

Patil and 75 others, including many Karnala Nagari Bank officials, were booked on Monday on charges of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy following a special district audit report.

The Navi Mumbai crime branch, currently investigating the multi-crore scam said that as per the report, Patil is the founder-chairman of the bank.

“There are irregularities but there is no fraud. I take the responsibility of the irregularities. There is an irregularity of ~470 crore. I have started a process to mortgage my ~ 550 crore-worth properties to repay the depositors,” Patil said on Thursday.

When asked about the allegations of the money being diverted into his trust funds, Patil admitted to those too. “I had a dream to send at least one player to the Olympics. Whenever we were short of money, I used the loans to invest money in the academy. The money is not spent for my personal gain but it is safe in those properties,” he said.

top news
Trade to security: Five key pacts may be inked during Donald Trump visit
Trade to security: Five key pacts may be inked during Donald Trump visit
FATF retains Pakistan in ‘grey list’, delivers a sharp warning on blacklisting
FATF retains Pakistan in ‘grey list’, delivers a sharp warning on blacklisting
Theatre commands may take 3 years: Army chief
Theatre commands may take 3 years: Army chief
‘Unprecedented crisis’: Airtel’s Sunil Mittal meets telecom minister on AGR dues
‘Unprecedented crisis’: Airtel’s Sunil Mittal meets telecom minister on AGR dues
India responds to China’s ‘sabotage’ barb over Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit
India responds to China’s ‘sabotage’ barb over Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit
Steven Spielberg’s daughter announces career as porn star
Steven Spielberg’s daughter announces career as porn star
7 held for assaulting Dalit men in Rajasthan; Cong, BJP trade barbs
7 held for assaulting Dalit men in Rajasthan; Cong, BJP trade barbs
Watch: Will Melania Trump visit Delhi govt school during US President’s trip?
Watch: Will Melania Trump visit Delhi govt school during US President’s trip?
trending topics
coronavirusUmar AkmalAnanya PandayRSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentUphaar fire tragedy caseSSC JHT Final ResultJaved Akhtar

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities