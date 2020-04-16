No fresh Covid-19 case in Mohali for the second day, count remains 56

cities

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:35 IST

The district reported no fresh case of Covid-19 for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

At present, the number of coronavirus cases in the district is 56, of which 38 patients are from Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi. Six patients have been discharged and two have died. Over 800 people have been tested so far.

The health department on Thursday took eight samples. The reports will come on Friday. The health department also screened around 400 persons at Jawaharpur village and Kharar with the help of rapid testing kits, which were launched on April 15.

The kits are used to test people with coronavirus symptoms, using a single prick to take a blood sample, and the result is available in 15 minutes. Similar testing will be done for all patients, having symptoms for more than seven days, at flu corners at various government health centres. Samples of those found positive will be sent for further testing.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said all patients admitted in various hospitals of Mohali were responding well to treatment, adding that a couple of patients will be discharged in the next few days as their latest reports were negative.