e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / No fresh Covid-19 case in Mohali for the second day, count remains 56

No fresh Covid-19 case in Mohali for the second day, count remains 56

The health department on Thursday took eight samples. The reports will come on Friday.

cities Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

The district reported no fresh case of Covid-19 for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

At present, the number of coronavirus cases in the district is 56, of which 38 patients are from Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi. Six patients have been discharged and two have died. Over 800 people have been tested so far.

The health department on Thursday took eight samples. The reports will come on Friday. The health department also screened around 400 persons at Jawaharpur village and Kharar with the help of rapid testing kits, which were launched on April 15.

The kits are used to test people with coronavirus symptoms, using a single prick to take a blood sample, and the result is available in 15 minutes. Similar testing will be done for all patients, having symptoms for more than seven days, at flu corners at various government health centres. Samples of those found positive will be sent for further testing.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said all patients admitted in various hospitals of Mohali were responding well to treatment, adding that a couple of patients will be discharged in the next few days as their latest reports were negative.

top news
Railways mark its 167th anniversary with no passenger trains on its tracks
Railways mark its 167th anniversary with no passenger trains on its tracks
‘Disease of the rich’: Tamil Nadu CM explains state’s May 3 exit strategy
‘Disease of the rich’: Tamil Nadu CM explains state’s May 3 exit strategy
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Here’s everything you can buy online starting April 20
Here’s everything you can buy online starting April 20
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

cities