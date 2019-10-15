No FYJC seat yet? Meet deputy director of dept

cities

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:56 IST

Mumbai:

First-year junior college (FYJC) aspirants, who are yet to get a seat after the seven admission rounds conducted till now, will get a final chance to do so. The state education department has announced that such students can directly approach the office of deputy director at Charni Road between October 15 and 17 with their documents and they will be given seats against available vacancies. Students will then have to approach their respective colleges to confirm their admissions and pay the fees.

“There were a lot of students. Mainly the ones who cleared their Class 10 exams in August [in the supplementary exams] are yet to get admission. As we got a large number of enquiries, a decision was taken to give them admissions on a case to case basis,” said an official.

While an official figure on the total number of vacancies is not out yet, around 90,000 seats lie vacant after seven admission rounds in MMR.

Colleges, however, said the decision would put a huge burden on them and the students as it has been three months since the new academic year began. ”If they come now, we will have to conduct their classes and exams separately. This would be a task considering Diwali break is just round the corner,” said the principal of a suburban college.

