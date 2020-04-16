e-paper
Home / Cities / No more space for seized vehicles, but won’t spare violators, say Karnal cops

No more space for seized vehicles, but won’t spare violators, say Karnal cops

The district police impounded 920 vehicles, including two-wheelers, and imposed fines worth ₹1.81 crore on 2,770 vehicles during the 21-day lockdown period

cities Updated: Apr 16, 2020 00:10 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Neeraj Mohan
Hindustan Times, Karnal
         

Currently, almost all police stations in the district are flooded with the vehicles that were impounded during the lockdown and there’s no space to accommodate more.

As per information, the district police impounded 920 vehicles, including two-wheelers, and imposed fines worth ₹1.81 crore on 2,770 vehicles during the 21-day lockdown period.

The district police have registered 93 FIRs and arrested 130 people for the violating the lockdown and roaming without a valid reason. “We are likely to face space crunch in the future as the lockdown has been extended for 19 more days and the police will continue to take strict action against the violators,” said a senior police officer.

“As the police stations are full to capacity, we will have to create a temporary parking in the Mangal Sen Auditorium to accommodate more impounded vehicles. But the lockdown violators will not be spared,” he added.

Karnal superintendent of police Surender Singh Bhoria told HT, “There is no space in our police stations as we have impounded 920 vehicles during the lockdown. Now, we are urging the people of Karnal to stay home and help the police to containing the virus.”

