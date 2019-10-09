No power to commercial spaces in Zirakpur till NOC obtained from MC

cities

Oct 09, 2019

The Zirakpur municipal council (MC) has received approval to deny electricity connection to commercial establishments until a no objection certificate (NOC) is issued by the MC to the builders.

The MC had put forth the proposal to crackdown on the haphazard constructions being carried out in Zirakpur. “We have received approval from the government recently and a crackdown on the illegal construction has started,” said MC executive officer SS Sidhu.

He said that several illegal colonies and establishments have come up in the area. “The builders have constructed establishments which are not as per the layouts on the basis of which they should be built. As a result, many haphazard constructions have been built and the norms have been violated,” he said.

THE PLAN

Sidhu said that builders have to present a proper sketch of the structure. “The layout and sketch will be checked by the MC officials on the ground, and only then will the sketch of the structure be approved for issuing of the NOC,” he said.

“Once the NOC is issued, only then will the electricity department supply these structure the power connections,” he said, adding “If they are later found violating the norms, the structures will be demolished.”

Sidhu said that they have received 15 applications to date for the NOC clearance was approved.

The issue was taken up in the MC house meeting in August after all the councillors gave their approval for the same.

‘WILL TAKE ACTION AGAINST VIOLATORS’

Sidhu said they have received a number of complaints from the irked residents and will now take strict action against the violators.

Earlier, the Punjab government had said that the builders found giving possession of establishments without completion certificates will be punished, but nothing had happened on the ground.

The move came after the collapse of a three-storey building at Imperial Society, Zirakpur, on June 17. The Hindustan Times had then highlighted the issue of people living in buildings that were not granted completion and occupancy certificates.

On October 4, three labourers were injured in Peer Muchalla area of Zirakpur after the two-storey building they were working in late night collapsed. The building’s second floor was being built against the accepted norms of the MC.

THE PUNJAB MUNICIPAL CORPORATION ACT

Under Section 272 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, it is mandatory to get a completion certificate before the possession of an establishment. As per the Section 272 (1) of the Act, a builder must seek a completion certificate from the municipality one month after the completion of the building or execution of the work. Section 272 (2) of the Act says that no person can occupy or use such a building until (such) permission is granted.

