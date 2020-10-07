e-paper
No rehabilitation, jobs for terrorists under Modi govt: J&K BJP chief

No rehabilitation, jobs for terrorists under Modi govt: J&K BJP chief

Raina was reacting to L-G Manoj Sinha’s recent appeal to local militants to shun the path of violence.

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2020 21:42 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
         

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina, on Wednesday, said, “There can never be any rehabilitation policy for terrorists and they will be paid back in the same coin.”

Raina was reacting to lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha’s recent appeal to local militants to shun the path of violence. Sinha had promised to help them get jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities.

“A terrorist is a terrorist. Pak-sponsored terrorism has bled Jammu and Kashmir for the past 30 years. They (terrorists) go to Pakistan for arms training, come back with arms and ammunition and kill innocent people and security forces personnel. They can never be given jobs,” he said.

“Our army, police and paramilitary forces are combating them 24x7. In Modi government, there can never be any rehabilitation for terrorists,” he said.

On selection list of the fire and emergency services department, Raina said the list has many irregularities and is discriminatory.

“I brought the matter to the notice of L-G Sinha and have urged him to scrap this list and conduct recruitments afresh. Graduates and postgraduates have been excluded while Class 8 and 10 pass candidates have been selected in the current list. It is a big scam and probe should be ordered,” he said.

Raina added that if the list was not revoked then BJP will move court for an interim stay on it.

