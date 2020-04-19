No special curfew concession for Ramzan: Amarinder

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 22:05 IST

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday ruled out any relaxation in curfew in the state, except as needed to ensure procurement of wheat till May 3, when the situation would be reviewed.

He ordered all deputy commissioners to ensure strict enforcement of curfew, with no relaxation or concessions whatsoever. He clarified that no special curfew passes would be issued on account of Ramzan that begins this week.

A government release added that there should be no relaxation, except already announced by his government with respect to harvesting and procurement operations, as well as those relating to operations of certain industries/brick kilns and construction activity.

The CM has also ordered a health audit of mandis after reports emerged that some of these lacked proper hygiene. Over 185 lakh tonne wheat is expected to arrive in the mandis till June when procurement is expected to end. This will infuse around Rs 35,000 crore, including the Cash Credit Limit (CCL) payment of Rs 26,000 crore, received from the Centre, into the state economy, thus giving it the much-needed support for fighting the COVID-19 battle effectively. Acting on the CM’s directives, DCs have issued separate notification to maintain strict curfew restrictions.