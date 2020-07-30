e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / No state-level function to mark Udham Singh’s death anniversary this year

No state-level function to mark Udham Singh’s death anniversary this year

The event has been cancelled amid the pandemic. Individuals, however, will be free to pay obeisance. I have announced July 31 (Friday) as a holiday, says Sangrur DC

cities Updated: Jul 30, 2020 18:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Mortal remains of Udham Singh
Mortal remains of Udham Singh (HT file)
         

Sangrur The district administration has cancelled the state-level function to be held to mark the 81th death anniversary of freedom fighter Shaheed Udham Singh in Sunam, his native town, on Friday (July 31), due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“The state level-event has been cancelled amid the pandemic. Individuals, however, will be free to pay obeisance. I have announced July 31 as a holiday,” Sangrur deputy commissioner Ramvir told HT, adding that government establishments and banks will remain closed.

Udham Singh killed General Michael O’ Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab, who ordered the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919, on March 13, 1940, in Caxton Hall London. The Ghadarite was hanged on July 31, 1940.

Despite 80 years of Udham Singh’s hanging and four years of announcement, the construction of his memorial is still pending in Sunam. On the eve of his 118th birth anniversary in 2016, Union food processing and industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had laid the foundation stone of the memorial, but nothing moved.

Last year, during the state-level function, Punjab tourism and cultural affairs minister Charanjeet Singh Channi had claimed that the memorial will be built on four acre on Sunam-Bathinda highway at a cost of Rs 2.6 crore.

top news
Indo-Pacific encouraged by India standing up to China: US NSC official
Indo-Pacific encouraged by India standing up to China: US NSC official
Rajasthan HC sends notices to Speaker, 6 BSP MLAs who joined Congress
Rajasthan HC sends notices to Speaker, 6 BSP MLAs who joined Congress
India’s Covid-19 recovery now over 64%, 16 states have higher rates
India’s Covid-19 recovery now over 64%, 16 states have higher rates
Ayodhya priest, 15 policemen test Covid-19 +ve ahead of Ram temple event
Ayodhya priest, 15 policemen test Covid-19 +ve ahead of Ram temple event
Sushant Singh Rajput’s kin file caveat in SC, seek hearing on Rhea’s plea
Sushant Singh Rajput’s kin file caveat in SC, seek hearing on Rhea’s plea
NASA launches new Mars rover Perseverance to seek signs of past life
NASA launches new Mars rover Perseverance to seek signs of past life
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
After India, will US ban TikTok?: Watch Donald Trump’s response
After India, will US ban TikTok?: Watch Donald Trump’s response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Assam Floods

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In