Home / Cities / No to new schemes for a year hints at crumbling Indian economy, says Himachal Cong leader

No to new schemes for a year hints at crumbling Indian economy, says Himachal Cong leader

The restriction on new schemes will definitely result in unemployment reaching its peak, AICC secretary Sudhir Sharma said.

cities Updated: Jun 06, 2020 17:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
All India Congress Committee secretary Sudhir Sharma
All India Congress Committee secretary Sudhir Sharma(HT Photo)
         

Centre government’s no to new schemes for the remainder of this year is an indication of the mess Indian economy has turned into amid the coronavirus pandemic, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and former Himachal minister Sudhir Sharma said on Saturday.

In a press statement issued here, Sharma said Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s remark that only schemes announced under Atmanirbhar Bharat will be attended was a cruel joke on the common masses.

“It just hints to how bad things have become on the economic front. The situation seems to have spiralled out of control,” said Sharma.

“At a time when people are left with no money and the government too hasn’t provided direct monetary help, the restriction on new schemes will definitely result in unemployment reaching its peak,” he added.

He said the decision also exposes financial mismanagement and the government’s inability to address the core issues.

The Congress leader said that not only there will be a restriction on the new schemes, but the already sanctioned projects will remain suspended till August 31, 2021, or till further order, whichever is earlier.

When no infrastructural work is to be undertaken, what the labourers would do, he asked.

Sharma asserted that the economic stimulus packages for various sectors announced by the finance minister last month were also beyond comprehension of the common man.

“On May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the ₹20 lakh crores economic package, which he said, is 10% of the GDP and would provide an opportunity towards becoming self-reliant. But, how this would be possible without real financial help is not understandable,” said Sharma.

It is the common masses who are suffering because of an incompetent government and its poor decision making, he alleged.

