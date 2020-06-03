No water supply in Panvel nodes for 48 hours

cities

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 23:35 IST

Nodes such as Kalamboli, Karanjade, Kalundre and Panvel will not get water for 48 hours starting from June 4 and low pressure of water will be supplied on June 6.

The electric feeder of the main water pump station at Bhokarpada was damaged after cyclone Nisarga hit Raigad district.

According to a press note by City and Industrial Development and Corporation (Cidco), the main cable, supplying electricity to Bhokarpada substation, has been damaged after trees fell on it.

A Cidco official said, “Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has said that repair work is in progress. The cable has been damaged at multiple places so it might take time to repair.”