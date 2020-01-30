NOC from defence authorities stalls 41 PMC projects

cities

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 17:44 IST

PUNE As many as 41 projects of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have been delayed in the last two years as the defence department has enforced stringent rules to obtain no objection certificates (NOC) for height clearance, according to civic officials.

Prashant Waghmare, city engineer, said, “It is true that along with private developers, PMC is also facing problems to get no objection certificate for height clearance from the defence department.”

“After the circular was issued in 2018 the construction activity has slowed down in the red zone. The circular has been issued is in the national interest so we are conducting meetings with the defence authorities and trying to find solutions so that civic projects get clearance, ” said Waghmare.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Stadium in Warje; a public toilet at Kharadi near the Eon IT Park; a sports complex and study room at Vadgaon; a school building at Karvengar survey no 11; a yoga centre at Ambegaon; and a fire station at Kothrud are few of the projects undertaken by the civic body which have been affected.

The Air Force issued a notification in April 2018 and made it mandatory to take a no-objection certificate for height clearance for the areas which are falling in the red zone as per colour coded zoning map.

The notification, issued by the Indian Air Force, stated, “The colour-coded zoning map is strictly for possession of local municipal authority and municipal commissioner, Pune and NDA Khadakwasla is to be used for the purpose of determining the requirement of seeking NOC for ‘height clearance’ from the Indian Air Force for regulating heights of buildings/structures around National Defence Academy (NDA) and Air Force Station, Pune under the provision of the Gazette of India.”

As per the defence department’s notification, high-rise buildings will not be allowed in Aundh, Baner, Karvenagar, Kothrud, Koregaon Park, Warje, Kalyaninagar, Kharadi, Dhanori, Vimannagar, Lohegaon, Dhayari and Ahmednagar road areas.

PMC has planned various projects which are mostly one or two floors in height. For example, the PMC had proposed the work of public toilets, swimming pools in these areas where construction have been restricted, but as the NOC is not getting in time, all such projects are getting delayed admitted the administration.

Graphic

Two defence airports in city

Lohegaon and Khadakwasla, operated by National Defence Academy

What the notification issued by Air Force authorities in 2018 said

It is mandatory to take no objection certificate for height clearance for the areas which are falling in the red zone as per the colour coded zoning map

What is red zone?

A red zone is an area near defence installations where no construction is allowed, to avoid collateral damage in the event of detonation of stocked explosives at ordnance factories

8 per cent area in the city falls under the red zone, as per defence circular

High-rise buildings not allowed in

Aundh, Baner, Karvenagar, Kothrud, Koregaon Park, Warje, Kalyaninagar, Kharadi, Dhanori, Vimannagar, Lohegaon, Dhayari and Ahmednagar road areas

PMC projects affected

- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Stadium at Warje

- Public toilet at Kharadi near Eon IT Park

-Sports complex and study room at Vadgaon

- Training hall at Vadgaon

- Sports complex at Katraj

-Fire brigade centre at Vadgaon

-School building at Karvengar survey no 11

-Yoga centre at Ambegaon

-School building at Katraj

- Sports complex at Dhanori

- Multi-purpose hall for school at Katraj

- Lighthouse and competitive examination centre at Dhanori

-e-learning school at Warje Malwadi

- Badminton hall Vadgaon

- Sports complex at Warje

-Fire station at Kothrud

- Playground at Kharadi

-Primary school at Wadgaon

-Multi-purpose hall at Kondhwa

-Women empowerment centre at Kondwa

- Bachat bazar at Hingne

- Sports ground at Vadgaon Khurda

- Otta market at Katraj

-Swimming tank at Vadgaon

- Sports complex at Vadgaon

-Gym at swimming Vadgaon

- Reading hall at Ambegaon

- Gym at Bavdhan

- e-learning school in ward number 3 in Bavdhan

- Yoga hall in ward number 31 in Bavdhan

- Fire brigade ward number 31 in Bavdhan

- Police station building at Hingne

-Cultural hall at Katraj