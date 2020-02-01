Admn sanctions ₹11 lakh to give infra boost to civil hospital

cities

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 22:54 IST

The Ludhiana civil hospital is all set to get an infrastructure upgrade as the district administration has sanctioned ₹11 lakh grant to be used for purchasing medical equipment and other utilities.

A delegation from the civil hospital led by senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Avinash Kumar Jindal had met deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal on January 15 and sought the grant.

“The funds are being provided by the administration through Guru Nanak Trust. We have already received ₹5 lakh out of the total sanctioned funds. We hope to receive the remaining funds by February 3,” Jindal said.

“We have already placed orders for some of the items including cattle trap. Stray cattle have been a menace for the hospital for quite some

time. People who have been given the work of installing the cattle traps visited the hospital today. We will finally get some respite from the problem,” said Jindal.

CSR AID SOUGHT AS WELL

The civil hospital had also requested Bhogal Cycles Limited to contribute to the development of the hospital under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) recently.