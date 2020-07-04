Noida achieves over 80% target of Covid-19 sampling on third day of drive

cities

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 23:39 IST

NOIDA: On the third day of a 10-day massive surveillance drive, Gautam Budh Nagar achieved over 83% of its stipulated target of sampling 4,000 persons, officials said.

According to district magistrate Suhas LY, altogether 3,328 samples were collected on Saturday through different methods, including on-site rapid antigen kits, TrueNat machines and lab-based reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests.

“On Saturday, our sample collection teams achieved 83.2% of the stipulated target. Out of 1,796 samples collected through rapid antigen kits, 66 samples tested positive. Our teams have also collected 1,512 samples through RT-PCR tests and their results will come in a few days. Apart from this, 20 samples have been taken through TrueNat machines, of which none came out positive,” the DM said.

He added as many as 1,488 surveillance teams and 40 sample collection teams were deployed across the district for this drive on Saturday.

“A surveillance team comprises three civil volunteers and at least one ASHA or other auxiliary health worker for door-to-door surveys to collect information on people with symptoms of. The sample collection team, on the other hand, comprises one doctor, one nursing staff and one assistant for taking samples of people with Covid-19 symptoms,” LY said.

CMO TESTS POSITIVE

Meanwhile, Gautam Budh Nagar’s chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri has tested positive for Covid-19. Dr Ohri’s samples were taken Friday evening, when he had a very high fever with influenza like illness (ILI) symptoms.

According to Dr Sunil Dohre, the district surveillance officer, the CMO has been admitted to the isolation ward of a Covid-19 hospital. “His condition is stable and under control now. In his absence, the additional chief medical officer (ACMO), Dr Nepal Singh, will take over,” he said, adding that as per standard protocol, it has been decided to sanitise the entire CMO office.