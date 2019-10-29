Noida air worsens,Sector 62 is most polluted in NCR

cities

Noida: With local and external pollutants remaining trapped in the region and slow surface winds leaving no scope of ventilating the aerosols out, the air quality of Noida on Tuesday was ‘severe’ and is expected to worsen further.

According to the district medical department, the air quality is severe enough to affect healthy individuals and exacerbate the conditions of those with existing ailments.

On Tuesday, the air quality index (AQI) of Noida, as recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on a scale of 0 to 500, was 439 and Greater Noida was 428, in the severe category. Noida’s Sector 62, adjacent to the under-construction Delhi-Meerut Expressway, remained the most polluted spot across NCR with an AQI of 464 at 4pm.

“We are receiving cases of people with respiratory issues or cardiovascular diseases experiencing discomfort. It is difficult to give an exact patient count at this point. We are suggesting nebulisation to a number of patients to ease breathing. We advice people to avoid going out unless the sun is out,” Dr Anurag Bhargava, chief medical officer (CMO), Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

According to pollution monitoring agencies, the air quality is likely to worsen further on Wednesday, and relief is only likely when the surface winds pick up pace. Currently, the region is getting north-westerly winds from Punjab and Haryana, where the stubble burning incidents have increased from 1,654 (till Monday) to 2,577 over the past 24 hours.

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar), the major pollutant PM2.5 value in Noida was recorded at 535 microgrammes per cubic metre (mpcm), which is eight times over the national limit of 60mpcm and 21 times the international limit 25mpcm. The PM2.5 or particles with a diameter less than 2.5microns tend to mix in the bloodstream, thereby increasing vulnerability to cardiovascular ailments.

“Further deterioration is possible as the wind speed is very low at 1.6 to 1.5 kmph (on Tuesday). Noida is on the downwind from Delhi, so additional pollutants (dust and firework smoke) from the capital is getting trapped here. Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, from where the winds are coming, is at the season’s highest. All these have spiked pollution in Noida,” Anil Kumar Singh, regional officer, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), said.

He said as a preventive measure, the industries were shut till October 30 and the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (Epca) is likely to take a call on Wednesday if they must continue to stay closed.

“Mechanical sweeping and water sprinkling exercise has been increased. The situation may improve from October 30, when the wind speeds are likely to increase,” Singh said.

