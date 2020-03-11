Noida: Consumer forum directs AC manufacturer to refund 50% cost of faulty unit

cities

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 23:34 IST

The district consumer disputes redressal forum recently directed an air-conditioner manufacturer to refund fifty percent of the cost of an air conditioner (AC) to a Noida resident after the company could not repair a defect in the appliance.

Mohkam Singh Chauhan, a resident of Nangli Wazidpur of Sector138 had bough an AC and a stabilizer on May 20, 2013 for ₹23,900 from a shop at a mall in Noida.

In his complaint to the forum, he said that on June 15, 2013, the AC stopped working for the first time. He informed the company’s customer care about the problem after which a technical team came to his house and repaired the appliance for ₹3,000.

He said that after a month, there was a problem with the AC again after which another technician from the company came and charged another ₹3,000 for repairing the defect.

He said after a few months, the AC again developed a snag and he had to pay ₹5,000 for getting it repaired for the third time. The AC, however, stopped working again after a few months and could not be repaired, his complaint said.

Chauhan had sent a legal notice to the company stating the AC was defective but did not receive a reply after which he filed a complaint with the forum.

The district consumer forum sent notices to the company, but nobody appeared on their behalf or even sent a written reply to the forum. On April 22, 2019, the forum decided to decide case ex parte.

The forum observed that complainant had given a legal notice to the company on September 22, 2017, through registered post and had submitted the registered letter receipt copy.

In 2013, the job sheet complaint registered by the complainant was that of non-cooling. Under customer remark, he had mentioned that he wants a replacement for the AC and does not want to get it repaired over and over again.

Forum felt that it would be justified to award half of the cost of the air conditioner to the complainant as the AC kept developing problems again and again, and the company could not repair it to the satisfaction of the customer.

“Forum has directed the company to pay ₹11,995 to the complainant,” Surendra Vikram Singh, president of district consumer disputes redressal forum, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.