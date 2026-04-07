1 killed, 7 hurt in tractor trolley-bus crash on NH-9 in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A 30-year-old tractor-trolley driver was killed early Monday morning after his vehicle was allegedly rear-ended by a UP roadways bus on the Behrampur flyover on the National Highway – 9, leading to the man falling from a height of about 14 feet into a service lane, police officials said. A police team, upon receiving information from locals, visited the site and took him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The incident also wounded seven others – the bus driver, and six of the about 30 bus passengers, they added.

According to the police, the deceased tractor-driver, identified as Ajay Yadav, a resident of Lal Kuan, was coming from Lal Kuan, Ghaziabad. He had reached the flyover around 4.30am. The bus driver, however, was identified as Vipin Kumar, 36, a resident of Naugawan Pakariya, district Pilibhit.

“It was an iron bars-laden tractor that was hit by a UP roadways bus headed towards Delhi. As a result, the tractor crashed into the side barrier of the flyover and its driver fell off the flyover. The driver suffered severe injuries,” Shweta Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Crossings Republik, police station, Ghaziabad, told HT.

A police team, upon receiving information from locals, visited the site and took him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.

“The wounded bus driver, who also suffered severe injuries, was referred to a Delhi hospital, said police. Meanwhile, the injured passengers were discharged after initial treatment at a Ghaziabad hospital. We have seized the tractor and also the bus. We are waiting for a formal complaint,” the SHO added.

The body of the tractor trolley’s driver was later sent for autopsy.

“My brother-in-law, who was headed to Noida Sector 62, had left home around 4.20am. He is survived by his wife and three minor children. We will lodge our complaint once we are free from the post-mortem process and cremation,” Anil Yadav, brother-in-law of the deceased tractor-driver, told HT.