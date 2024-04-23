104 names from one high-rise repeat on voter list, claims Samajwadi Party in Noida

The Samajwadi Party (SP) office-bearers in Noida on Monday alleged there were ”duplication and triplication of names” in the voters’ list of the Gautam Budh Nagar parliamentary constituency. SP representatives said they have reported the issue to the district magistrate, requesting his urgent intervention and inquiry. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference in Noida on Monday, party leaders said there were 104 such cases under a single booth, at Palm Olympia residential society in Greater Noida West, and names of voters had double or triple entries in the electoral roles.

The district administration officials said these claims were being looked into.

“It has been found that several names of residents of Palm Olympia were repeated twice or even three times in the voters’ list. Of the total 1,789 registered voters in the society, as many as 104 names appeared twice or even three times. If such is the condition of a single booth, we are wondering what the case will be across the district,” said Noida SP president Ashray Gupta.

SP representatives said they have reported the issue to the district magistrate, requesting his urgent intervention and inquiry.

“This is a scam and such laxity is not possible unless there is support of officials involved. These officials come under pressure of the government (BJP) and act accordingly,” said senior SP leader Ompal Singh.

“There are some NGOs operating that look for such societies with fewer number of voters, and try to increase voters’ count in this manner,” he alleged.

Aam Admi Party (AAP) youth wing (Uttar Pradesh) Pankaj Awana was also present at the press conference with SP leaders. “Around 104 names of voters from a particular society under ward number 18 have been found to be repeated in the voters’ list. It seems that there is a bigger scam at hand and an inquiry should be initiated.”

SP candidate Dr Mahendra Singh Nagar accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to “cut” his votes. “Through this act, they (BJP) are only trying to cut our votes. The administration keeps claiming that strict vigil is being kept, then how come such laxities are turning up? The move, however, will not serve the purpose as we (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) will win this election,” he said.

Palm Olympia residents’ welfare association (RWA) president Ravi Tiwari said there are around 1,600 residential flats in the society with 6,500 residents.

A similar incident was reported from Parsvnath Srishti in Sector 93A on Monday. The RWA has written to the district magistrate alleging that except for five persons, none of the people listed under the society address resided there.

The society has around 220 residential flats and about 400 residents, said the RWA.

Gautam Budh Nagar administration said they are looking into these complaints.

“In the case of Parsvnath Srishti, residents mistook the ‘anubhag (section) name” as the address. Since Parsvnath Srishti is well known in the area, we created a section with that name and it is not the address. We have responded in this matter,” additional district magistrate (finance & revenue) Atul Kumar said.

“We have taken cognisance of the Palm Olympia case and are thoroughly verifying the claims being raised by the SP. An inquiry is underway,” the ADM said.