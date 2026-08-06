11 booked for stealing electricity in Greater Noida, Dadri

Eleven people were booked for allegedly stealing electricity during a joint enforcement drive carried out by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) in parts of Dadri and Greater Noida on Tuesday, officials said on Wednesday. The raids detected an estimated 34.20kW of unauthorised power consumption.

The action was carried out by UPPCL enforcement teams as well as a team from the Noida division as part of the power utility’s ongoing campaign. (HT Photo)

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The action was carried out by UPPCL enforcement teams as well as a team from the Noida division as part of the power utility’s ongoing campaign, launched in the last week of July, to curb electricity theft and reduce distribution losses in Gautam Budh Nagar, said officials.

According to the discom, nine cases of alleged power theft were detected during inspections in Adarsh Nagar, Anandpur and Anand Nagar in Dadri, while two more cases were found in Bhaipur Brahmanan village in Greater Noida. FIRs have been registered against all 11 consumers under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, which deals with theft of electricity.

“The joint enforcement drive was carried out in identified high-loss areas as part of our sustained campaign against power theft. FIRs have been lodged in all detected cases,” said an executive engineer of the Noida division.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said electricity theft contributes to higher technical and commercial losses, affecting the quality and reliability of power supply. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said electricity theft contributes to higher technical and commercial losses, affecting the quality and reliability of power supply. {{/usCountry}}

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“We appeal to consumers to obtain authorized electricity connections and use power only through metered supply. Information regarding electricity theft can also be reported through the Bijli Mitra portal, and appropriate action will be taken,” the official added.

The discom said anti-power theft drives will continue across the district.

During the initial phase of the drive, inspection teams booked six consumers for alleged power theft in Achheja, Kalakuri and Khairpur Gurjar villages, while disconnecting electricity supply to three premises with outstanding dues exceeding ₹10 lakh each.

The campaign was subsequently expanded with inspections in areas under the Chhajarsi and Rabupura substations, where officials detected alleged power theft at 17 more premises, with a combined unauthorised connected load of 43.6kW.

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In all, 34 consumers have so far been booked for alleged electricity theft since the drive began, said officials.