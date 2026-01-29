14-year-old girl goes missing, parents allege abduction: Police

GREATER NOIDA: A 14-year-old girl from Greater Noida’s Dadi Chauradi village in Phase-3 has gone missing since Monday evening, with her family alleging that she was kidnapped, officials said on Wednesday, adding that the circumstances of her disappearance were still being examined. Police said that it remains to be confirmed if the girl has been kidnapped. (Representational)

Police registered an FIR on Tuesday evening following a complaint filed by the girl’s father at the Phase-III police station, naming a man, Sunil Kumar, a taxi driver in his 30s who lives nearby, as a suspect, said officials.

The girl’s family said they did not know the suspect, originally from Sambhal district, that well before the incident took place. “He told us that he had taken our daughter and left her somewhere,” the girl’s father told HT.

“We searched everywhere but could not find her. We finally approached the police and named a person we suspect is behind this. It has been more than 24 hours, and we still have no information about her whereabouts,” he said, adding that she was abducted from right outside their home.

Police said that it remains to be confirmed if that the girl has been kidnapped. “At this stage, it is not clear whether the girl was forcibly taken or left on her own. Only after she is traced and her statement is recorded can the facts be established,” said Vidhiyanchal Tiwari, station house officer (SHO), Phase-III police station.

The suspect, meanwhile, has been taken into custody but has denied any involvement. “He says he does not know anything. The family is naming him based on suspicion, and they did not have any prior acquaintance with him,” the officer added.

A search team has been formed, and efforts are ongoing to trace the missing girl, police said, adding that incidents of missing minors were frequently reported from the area.

An FIR has been registered under multiple sections of the BNS, including for kidnapping, and kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman, said officials.