A 15-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Noida, Sector 145 area, on Wednesday evening after a speeding SUV knocked him down and fled the spot, police said on Thursday, adding that a case has been registered, and efforts are underway to nab the driver. 15-year-old killed in hit-and-run accident in Noida; hunt on for SUV driver

The deceased has been identified as Arush Yadav, who hailed from Budaun in Uttar Pradesh and resided with his family in Sector 145, Noida. Police said he was a student of class 11.

“On Wednesday evening, Arush left home to play with his friends. When he was crossing the service road near his home in Sector 145, a speeding Noida registered Mahindra Bolero hit him,” said an officer, asking not to be named.

The officer further said, “The collision was so intense that he was flung a few metres away and sustained a grievous head injury. The SUV driver managed to escape, leaving the boy bleeding on the spot.”

“As his friends alerted his family members, he was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” said Vinod Kumar Mishra, station house officer, Sector 142.

The SHO said that on a complaint by Arush’s father, Somesh Yadav, a case under Section 281 (rash driving) and Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Sector 142 police station on Wednesday night, and efforts are underway to nab the suspect driver.

According to traffic police data, the district reported 1,165 accidents in 2024, in which 966 sustained injuries and 462 people died. In 2023, 1,176 accidents took place, in which 858 were injured and 470 were killed.