165 poll booths, 51 centres tagged critical in Gautam Budh Nagar

NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has identified as many as 165 polling booths and 51 polling centres as ‘critical’ in the district, district administration officials said on Thursday. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place that include web casting, deployment of micro observers, CCTV cameras, deployment of central paramilitary forces (CPMF), among other security arrangements. (HT Photo)

The booths and centres have been declared as ‘critical’ based on the various aspects and analysis of previous elections, said officials.

Additional district magistrate (enforcement), Nitin Madan said, “The 165 polling booths and 51 polling centres have been identified as critical, based on several aspects and observations based on previous elections. These are declared as critical based on factors including 90% above voting record in past elections, or those where above 75% votes were casted in favour of a particular candidate or any event that had disturbed the law-and-order situation in the past”.

“There are 81 polling centres identified as ‘critical’ in Khurja and Sikandrabad and there are total 165 polling booths declared as ‘critical’ at the two places,”added ADM (E).

District magistrate and chief electoral officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, Manish Kumar Verma said, “The district has been divided into 120 sectors and each of them including those which incorporate critical booths, are being manned by the CPAF. Sector officers appointed here will be keeping a constant vigil on their respective polling booths.”

According to the Gautam Budh Nagar administration, as many as 100 residential high-rise societies in the district, including Noida, Dadri and Jewar, have been identified where polling booths have been set up.

However, no such polling booths have been set up in Khurja and Sikandrabad assembly segments which fall under Bulandshahr district.

As per the district election office records, Gautam Budh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency comprises 2,675,148 registered voters — 782,872 in Noida, mostly urban voters in housing complexes, 729,481 in Dadri that are half urban, 369,824 in Jewar, 399,091 in Sikandrabad and 393,880 in Khurja.

“Of the total 1,852 polling booths in Gautam Budh Nagar district, 931 will be covered by web-casting that will enable live telecast that could be seen in real time by the district control room, state control room and Delhi control room. These will be constantly monitored while the remaining booths will be covered by CCTV cameras and video cameras. Around 100 micro observers have been deployed at critical booths for a strict vigil and for ensuring smooth polling,” DM Manish Kumar Verma said.

“More than 20% EVMs have been kept in reserve in case of any malfunctioning or replacement required,” said the DM.

Officials informed that basic amenities including portable water, tents, availability of medicines, among other things are also being ensured at the polling booths.

“The uncovered polling booths are being covered with temporary tents for protection from heat while basic facilities including clean drinking water, etc, will remain available at the polling booths. A medical kit containing oral rehydration solution (ORS), necessary medicines, etc, have also been provided to all polling parties.” DM further said.

Additionally, the Gautam Budh Nagar health department has directed all the primary health centres (PHCs) and community health centres (CHCs) to keep intact all emergency medical services on the day.

On Thursday afternoon, polling parties left the flower market in Noida’s Phase 2, amid tight security, and proceeded to their respective polling stations.

Officials informed that as many as 10,800 police personnel have been deployed in the district, including 22 Central Para Military Force (CPMF) companies, six Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), 800 inspector-rank officers, 4,000 constable and head constables, 3,000 home guards.