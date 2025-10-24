17 pollution hot spots flagged in Noida, Ghaziabad

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has identified 17 air pollution “hots spots” across Noida and Ghaziabad that remain persistently choked by vehicular congestion, road dust, construction activity, and open storage of building materials, officials said on Thursday.

These locations – 10 in Noida and seven in Ghaziabad – will be the focus of intensive mitigation efforts under this winter’s action plan, officials familiar with the matter said.

The list is part of internal documentation of the UPPCB, viewed by HT.

An officer from the board said that last year, the same number of 10 hot spots were identified in Noida.

“We conducted inspections, but could not reduce the number of hot spots. They remain the same as they were last year,” said Ritesh Tiwari, regional officer of UPPCB, Noida.

In Noida, 10 areas have been red-flagged: sectors 116/115/7X, sectors 150–158, Yamuna Pushta and Pushta Road, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Dadri roads, the sector 62–104 stretch, sector 62, sector 50/51, the Amity University campus, and sectors 140–143.

“The hot spots have been identified on the basis of sources of pollution, and extensive air-pollution abatement measures like mechanised road sweeping, water sprinkling, etc, will be taken up by the respective agencies in these areas. The areas are also affected largely by road dust, activities along flood plains, dust due to construction, construction and demolition activities, among others,” said Ritesh Tiwari, regional officer of UPPCB, Noida.

In Ghaziabad, seven hot spots have been marked — Mohan Nagar, Raj Nagar Extension, Loni, Bhopura-Delhi Border, Siddharth Vihar/Kanawani Pushta Road, Vijay Nagar/South Side GT Road Industrial Area, and Lal Kuan.

“Our teams identified these pollution hotspots on the basis of factors largely affecting the air pollution. At these hot spots, we will take up special monitoring and will also take up extensive pollution abatement measures,” said Ankit Kumar, regional officer of UPPCB, Ghaziabad.

The list marks an expansion from last year, when six hotspots were identified in Ghaziabad, including ones in Sahibabad, Raj Nagar Extension, Loni, the Bhopra-Delhi border, Vasundhara, Siddharth Vihar/Kanawani Pushta Road.

In 2024, 10 hotspots were identified in Noida and they remain the same this year as well, said officials.

Environmentalists, however, said the scope of such studies remains narrow.

“The district has more pollution hotspots than reported by the pollution board. They should examine the industrial areas and even the Delhi-Meerut Road. More hot spots will be found there,” said Sushil Raghav, a city-based environmentalist.

According to UPPCB data, air quality in both cities has seen marginal improvement in recent years. Ghaziabad’s average annual AQI dropped from 206 in 2022 to 176 in 2024, while Noida’s fell from 199 to 184 in the same period.

On Thursday, the cities of Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Noida recorded air quality index (AQI) figures of 252, 280, and 276 under the “poor” category as per the daily bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board. However, the readings on Thursdaywere a marked improvement from last few days when it was consecutively in the “very poor” zone.

Notably, Ghaziabad was in “very poor” category since October 16, Noida was in the same category since October 19 and the Greater Noida since October 22.

Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, and Noida improved to the “poor” category on the AQI scale on Thursday while they were in the “very poor” category on Wednesday with AQI of 321, 308, and 330, respectively.

Despite these challenges, both cities have performed better in comparative national rankings. In the Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2025, Ghaziabad placed 12th among 48 cities with populations above one million, while Noida ranked ninth among 42 smaller cities.