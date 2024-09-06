18 arrested for ruckus at vegetable market in Noida over 32,000 debt

A dispute over a pending debt escalated into a physical fight between two groups at a vegetable market in NOida’s Phase 2 on Thursday, police said, adding that 18 people were taken into custody in connection with the ruckus. For at least six months, Mustakim has been asking Yunus to return the money. But upon receiving no response from Yunus, Mustakim arrived at Yunus’s shop at the vegetable market on Thursday to ask for the money. Soon the war of words between them snowballed to a fight, (Representational image)

The entire incident was caught on camera and the footage was widely shared on social media, said police. In one of the clips, at least 20 people can be seen using batons, chairs and rods to attack each other during the clash.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The matter was reported from the jurisdiction of Phase 2 police station. Station house officer (SHO) Vindhyachal Tiwari said the conflict was limited to two groups over a transaction of ₹32,000 but the situation escalated and more people joined in.

Two parties were involved in the matter -- Mohammad Mustakim (44) who had lent money to Yunus (27), said police.

For at least six months, Mustakim has been asking Yunus to return the money. But upon receiving no response from Yunus, Mustakim arrived at Yunus’s shop at the vegetable market to ask for money.

Soon the war of words between them snowballed to a fight, Tiwari said.

“People present there took both sides and started attacking each other with sticks and chairs. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and broke up the fight. One person from each side were injured. Neither party was ready to submit a police complaint,” Tiwari added.

The police registered a case under, sections 191(2) (rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence), 115(2) (causing harm), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 125 BNS (Act endangering life) and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act of 1932 (molesting someone) against Mustakim and Yunus and 18 other unknown people.

