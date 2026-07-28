19-year-old woman dies by suicide in Noida high-rise

A 19-year-old woman, working as a babysitter in a Sector 150 high-rise, allegedly died by suicide in the servants’ quarter on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police said. According to investigators, the woman was from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh and shifted to Noida around two years ago, along with her employer. (Representational image)

According to investigators, the woman was from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh and shifted to Noida around two years ago, along with her employer. The employer’s family was earlier living in Lucknow, and they hired her to take care of their child. She lived in the servants’ quarter of the upscale high-rise in Noida where the couple resides.

No note was found at the spot, police said, adding that they are trying to find out the cause behind the suicide.

The employer family tod police that the woman came to work on Sunday and went back to her room in the night. “On Monday around 7.30am, when the employer approached her room, she was found dead and the latch of the room was unlocked,” said a police officer.

Subsequently, police were informed on the emergency helpline number 112 and her body was taken for the post-mortem examination.

“Her family has been informed and the exact reason will be ascertained after recording their statements,” said Vinod Kumar, station house officer, Knowledge Park.