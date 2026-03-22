2 arrested for assaulting man, robbing him of over ₹3 lakh

Noida: Police have arrested two men for allegedly assaulting a senior employee of an online coaching firm and robbing him of over ₹3 lakh in Sector 136 on Wednesday, officials said on Saturday. Police said a case has been registered (Photo for representation)

Police identified the suspects as Chandramohan Saraswat, 35, who works at the same firm and lives in Hapur, and Honey Baisla, 27, a resident of Meerut. They were apprehended near Biodiversity Park in Sector 91 on Friday.

According to police, the suspects assaulted and abused the victim, robbed him of ₹2.47 lakh kept in his car, and coerced him into transferring ₹60,000 to their bank account. Police said the suspects later deposited the robbed cash into their bank accounts.

The 40-year-old victim works as a vice-president at the coaching firm. In his complaint filed at the Phase-2 police station, he said the incident occurred around 8pm when he was leaving the office. Around 8pm, after finishing work, I went to my car in the parking lot. At that time, Saraswat and two to three unknown persons arrived at the spot in his car, forcefully pulled me out of my vehicle and started abusing and beating me,” the complaint stated in the FIR.

“They threatened to kill me and coerced me into transferring the money online. They also took the cash kept in my car and ran away,” he added.

Following the complaint, a police team was formed and the two suspects were arrested using electronic surveillance and local intelligence.

“Police seized ₹49,400 cash, the complainant’s credit card, and the car used in the crime. We also froze ₹2,57,600 in the suspect’s bank account with the help of the cyber cell,” said Avdhesh Pratap Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Phase-2 police station.

A case has been registered under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 309(4) (robbery), and 127(2) (wrongful confinement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and efforts to nab the other suspects are underway, police said.