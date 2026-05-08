2 found dead at under-construction building in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Two men with multiple injuries on their bodies were found dead at an under-construction building of a management institute in Greater Noida on Friday morning, police said. Officials said police and forensics teams found the bodies had multiple injuries and were lying in a pool of blood on the first floor. (Photo for representation)

Police identified the deceased as Indra and Sheespal, both in their mid-40s and residents of Meerut. They came to Greater Noida for work with an acquaintance about two days ago. Police said the third man was seen leaving the building the night before, and is currently absconding.

Additional commissioner of police of Gautam Budh Nagar (law and order), Rajeev Narayan Mishra, said the incident was reported by the institute’s security guard around 9am on Friday and a murder case was registered at Knowledge Park police station.

Officials said police and forensics teams found the bodies had multiple injuries and were lying in a pool of blood on the building’s first floor.

According to police, the three men performed gardening work at the institute and lived in the same building. However, when they did not report to work on Friday, their supervisor sent someoneto check their whereabouts, police added.

“Primary investigation revealed that the three men lived in the under-construction building. It is suspected they consumed alcohol on Thursday night and got into a heated argument, leading to the murder. A CCTV camera installed nearby captured the third man leaving the spot,” said Mishra.

He added that a murder case has been registered at Knowledge Park police station and teams have been formed to nab the suspect.