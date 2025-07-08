2 held for duping Gr Noida man of 4.50L by posing as women on social media

Greater Noida: The accused, both residents of Delhi, allegedly posed as a woman on social media, proposed the victim for marriage, and siphoned off the money on pretext of family emergency in multiple instalments. (Representational image)

Two Delhi-based men have been arrested on Sunday eveningfor allegedly duping a 25-year-old man of ₹4.5 lakh after befriending him on a social media platform by posing as a woman and her brother, police said on Monday.

The accused are Amit Kumar alias Aarav, 23, and Mohammad Rizwan, 24, both residents of Delhi. They allegedly posed as a woman on social media, proposed the victim for marriage, and siphoned off the money on pretext of family emergency in multiple instalments.

The victim — who did not wish to be identified — is a resident of Surajpur. “Around two years ago, I came into contact with a woman who identified herself as Mansi through a social media platform. After 10 months of regular chatting, she added me on WhatsApp and proposed marriage,” his complaint mentioned.

“Following the proposal, she started demanding money, and I transferred more than ₹3 lakh in multiple payments. Later, she told me that her brother wanted to talk to me,” read the FIR.

According to police, Aarav posed as the woman’s brother and told the victim that he had agreed to the marriage and expressed his desire to meet. “Aarav, along with his accomplice Rizwan, went to meet the victim at his home in Surajpur and finalised the marriage. Later, they began threatening him, alleging that he had engaged in inappropriate conversations with his sister, and extorted ₹50,000 from him, threatening to file a complaint,” Vinod Kumar, Surajpur station house officer said.

Police said the victim lost ₹4.5 lakh in total over the last two years through multiple transactions. He paid the last extortion amount of ₹20,000 on July 4. When he finally became suspicious, he checked the UPI number and learned that no UPI account was registered under the name “Mansi”.

An FIR under sections related to cheating, extortion, intentional insult, and criminal intimidation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act, was registered at Surajpur police station on July 5. The accused were then arrested, and police are now checking their past criminal records.