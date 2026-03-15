2 minors among 7 held for murder in monetary dispute in Noida

NOIDA: Police have apprehended seven persons for allegedly stabbing a minor boy to death in Sector-24 on Thursday after a dispute over collecting the money showered during a wedding procession turned fatal, police said on Saturday. According to police, the incident occurred near a wedding hall in Jhundpura village (Photo for representation)

According to police, the incident occurred near a wedding hall in Jhundpura village when two groups of boys collecting the showered cash got into an argument.

Police arrested five men and detained two juveniles. They identified the arrested persons as Sudama, 19; Raunak; Asif (alias Atthi), 20; Tausif, 18; and Sarfaraz, 23 — all natives of Bihar and currently residing in Noida.

According to police, on March 12, the victim and his brother (also a minor) were returning home after collecting the showered (nyochhavar) cash when they encountered the other group of youths.

“A dispute broke out between the two sides after one of the juveniles told Asif that the victim had taken away his share of the money,” said Subodh Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 24 police station.

According to police, Asif and others then allegedly attacked the victim, and Asif stabbed the victim with a knife, police said.

The injured youth was rushed to a hospital by local residents and family members, but the boy succumbed to his injuries.

Police were alerted about the incident by the locals and the victim’s family approached the police station. An investigation was launched and the suspects were apprehended.

The suspects told police that while returning from the wedding procession, an argument broke out between the two sides about the collected amount, which later escalated into a violent altercation,” the SHO added.

Police said they seized ₹1,770 collected by the suspects during the procession, the knife used in the crime, and blood-stained clothes from the accused. Further legal proceedings are underway.

Police said that a case has been registered under appropriate sections. “The exact sections cannot be specified at this stage as they may be increased depending on the course of the investigation”, the SHO added.