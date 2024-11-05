2 women stabbed in separate incidents in Noida, suspects arrested

Noida: Two women were stabbed in separate incidents in Noida on Sunday night, police said on Monday, adding that the cases were reported at Sector 20 and Sector 49 police stations and the suspects were arrested. In one of the incidents, the victim woman’s husband stated that his wife was alone at home when a neighbour came outside their home and called them out. When she came out, the man misbehaved with her over an outstanding sum of ₹ 35,000 and later attacked her with scissors. (Representational image)

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by a neighbour over a monetary dispute of ₹35,000 in a Noida’s Sector 49 locality. Her husband Ranjit Yadav, 28, a resident of Barola area, filed a police complaint and an attempt to murder case was registered. The suspect was later arrested, officers said.

In his complaint, Yadav stated on Sunday his wife, Sunita Yadav, 30, was alone at home. Around 7.30 pm, Mahendra Kumar, 30, a neighbour came outside their home and called them out. “When Sunita came out, Mahendra misbehaved with her over an outstanding sum of ₹35,000. As she protested, he got angry and stabbed her on the neck multiple times using scissors. Locals rushed to rescue her and the accused fled the spot while threatening her of dire consequences,” said Anuj Kumar Saini, station house officer, Sector 49 police station, citing the complaint.

Later, the woman was admitted to a nearby hospital, and her husband was informed. “On Ranjit’s complaint, a case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Sector 49 police station on Monday. Mahendra was arrested, the SHO added.

In another incident, a 26-year-old woman was allegedly publicly stabbed in Sector 18 market on Sunday evening.

In her police complaint, Tabassum, single name, said that she resided with her husband Usman, 23, in Sector 44, Noida. But her relationship with him was not good for past some time making her report their regular fights on emergency helpline number 112. Later, she started living separately, officers said.

On Sunday around 6 pm, when she visited Noida to collect her documents from Usman’s possession, he asked her to meet at a hotel in Sector 18. “When I told Usman that I had decided not to continue this marriage anymore, he turned angry and picked up a knife from a nearby tea stall and attacked my neck. As I tried to save my neck, Usman stabbed multiple times in my abdomen,” she stated in her complaint.

Subsequently, policemen were alerted, and the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. “On her complaint, a case under Section 118(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Sector 20 police station, and Usman was arrested on Monday,” said Manish Kumar Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.