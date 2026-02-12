2026–27 budget: UP allocates ₹750 cr for Noida International Airport

The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated ₹750 crore for the Noida International Airport project at Jewar in the 2026–27 state budget, with most funds earmarked for land acquisition, officials said Wednesday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said the airport project is nearing completion and is expected to be inaugurated later this month. (HT Archive)

Budget documents show the allocation under capital expenditure for the international airport in Gautam Budh Nagar district, with ₹700 crore for land purchase and ₹50 crore for construction works.

Total allocation for the Civil Aviation Department for 2026–27 stands at ₹2,111 crore, covering revenue and capital expenditure. Of this, ₹1,965 crore is earmarked under capital outlay for civil aviation projects, including airport infrastructure.

“The land for the airport project is being acquired in phases. The first phase covered 1,334 hectares, where the main airport infrastructure is coming up. The second phase involved acquisition of 1,365 hectares, which has been completed. This land will be used to develop a maintenance, repair and overhaul facility and an aviation hub, with one runway planned as part of the MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul)ecosystem,” said Thakur Dhirendra Singh, MLA of Jewar, attending the budget session in Lucknow.

He added that in the third phase, around 2,053 hectares are currently under acquisition, where two additional runways have been proposed to support future expansion.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said the airport project is nearing completion and is expected to be inaugurated later this month. The airport is being developed under the Public-Private Partnership mode by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, and is positioned as a key infrastructure project for western Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region.

In the first phase, the airport will have one terminal and one runway, with a second terminal and an additional runway planned later in line with passenger growth.

Presenting the budget on Wednesday, finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said, “The state government is moving ahead with plans to develop the Jewar airport as an aviation innovation and research centre, along with establishing it as a maintenance and operations hub.”